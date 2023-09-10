Former deputy’s lawsuit disputes his firing

Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, Deputy JR Gregory and his 3-1/2-year-old Belgian Malinois, IKar, take a moment during a demonstration on Thursday morning in Lewiston.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

A former deputy with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office has filed a tort claim alleging he was unlawfully terminated from his job after charges were dismissed on an arrest he made.

George “JR” Gregory filed the lawsuit July 14 with U.S. District Court for the District in Idaho in Moscow against several officials in Nez Perce County, including the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher and the Nez Perce County Board of Commissioners, according to the lawsuit. Gregory is represented by attorney Kristen Thompson of Thompson Law Firm in Meridian and Nez Perce County is represented by Bentley Stromberg of Clements, Brown and McNichols in Lewiston, who filed a response Aug. 7 denying most of the claims in the lawsuit.