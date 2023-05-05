A 34-year-old former Lewiston resident arrested for allegedly raping an underage girl in Moscow made his first appearance in Latah County Magistrate Court on Thursday.
There was a Latah County arrest warrant out for Joshua Hewitt for the alleged crime that occurred in November 2021. Hewitt, who moved to Pendleton, Ore., was arrested last month in Umatilla County, Ore.
According to the police report, Hewitt allegedly responded to a request on Snapchat to give a teenage girl a car ride to central Idaho to pick up her friend. The girl was allegedly homeless and staying in Moscow at the time.
The alleged victim told Moscow Police that Hewitt picked her up at approximately 2 a.m. and pressured her to have sex with him in exchange for the ride. She alleged that he continued to pressure her after she told him her age. Hewitt allegedly raped the girl in his car.
Police questioned Hewitt, who allegedly said a girl had asked him over Snapchat to give her a ride in the middle of the night, but he denied having sex with an underage girl. Moscow Police obtained DNA from the alleged victim’s clothes. Police were granted a search warrant to collect Hewitt’s DNA and Hewitt was allegedly notified of a detention order. After discovering Hewitt had left Lewiston and moved to Oregon, police requested an arrest warrant.
