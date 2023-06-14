GRANGEVILLE — The former chairperson of the Mountain View School District is set to be sentenced on charges of felony grand theft, embezzlement and extortion after pleading guilty to the crimes in 2nd District Court here Monday.

Rebecca Warden, 44, appeared before Judge Adam H. Green to change her previous plea. A jury trial on the charges that was scheduled to begin July 12 was vacated. A sentencing date was set for Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.