GRANGEVILLE — The former chairperson of the Mountain View School District is set to be sentenced on charges of felony grand theft, embezzlement and extortion after pleading guilty to the crimes in 2nd District Court here Monday.
Rebecca Warden, 44, appeared before Judge Adam H. Green to change her previous plea. A jury trial on the charges that was scheduled to begin July 12 was vacated. A sentencing date was set for Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.
Warden, 44, is accused of embezzling more than $240,460 from her former employer, Stuivenga Vessey Drilling and Pumps of Grangeville. According to an affidavit of probable cause by Idaho County Sheriff’s Sgt. Keith Olsen, Warden admitted to her employer that she had been taking money from the business and using it for her personal purposes in direct payments and credit card accounts. The alleged activity took place between 2016 and November 2022 when the owner of the business, Eric Forsmann, confronted Warden.
Forsmann said in the affidavit that he had not authorized any of the personal payments. According to the affidavit, Warden admitted the alleged thefts to Forsmann and offered to pay him back.
Warden was arrested Jan. 13 in Ellenburg, Wash., and posted bond for her release from jail.
Warden was first elected to the school board in May 2013 and was defeated for reelection in 2021.
