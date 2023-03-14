GRANGEVILLE — The former chairperson of the Mountain View School District pleaded not guilty to felony grand theft in 2nd District Court here and has been set for a mediation hearing.
Rebecca J. Warden, 44, is accused of embezzling more than $240,460 from her employer, Stuivenga Vessey Drilling and Pumps of Grangeville. She made an appearance before Judge Adam H. Green on Monday. Mediation was ordered and a status hearing was set for 10 a.m. April 24.
According to an affidavit of probable cause by Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Keith Olsen, Warden admitted to her employer that she had been taking money from the business and using it for her personal purposes in direct payments and credit card accounts. The alleged activity took place between 2016 and 2022, until the owner of the business, Eric Forsmann, confronted Warden in November 2022.
Forsmann said in the affidavit that he hadn't authorized any of the personal payments Warden allegedly made to her own accounts. According to the affidavit, Warden admitted the alleged thefts to Forsmann and offered to pay him back.
Warden was arrested Jan. 13 in Ellenburg, Wash., and posted bond for her release from jail.
Warden was first elected to the school board in May 2013 and was defeated for reelection in 2021.