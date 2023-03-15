GRANGEVILLE — The former chairperson of the Mountain View School District pleaded not guilty to felony grand theft in 2nd District Court here and has been set for a mediation hearing.

Rebecca J. Warden, 44, is accused of embezzling more than $240,460 from her employer, Stuivenga Vessey Drilling and Pumps of Grangeville. She made an appearance before Judge Adam H. Green on Monday. Mediation was ordered and a status hearing was set for 10 a.m. April 24.

Tags

Recommended for you