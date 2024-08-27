SPOKANE — Former Spokesman-Review editor and University of Idaho journalism professor Steven Smith will spend 10 years in prison for child pornography and child exploitation after he paid underage girls as young as 10 to send him explicit photos.

In an emotionally driven, 8-minute speech during his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Smith, 74, touted his hardworking demeanor and accomplishments as an editor and an “advocate” for women and children during his tenure until he facilitated the victimization of children.

“I was a good man for most of my life, and then I wasn’t ... Instead of being an advocate, I became a victimizer,” Smith said, and apologized to the girls he had harmed. “... I told myself, surely the good I had done in life would outweigh the bad. That was just so wrong.”

Smith, who taught journalism at UI from 2010-20 and was the executive editor at The Spokesman-Review from 2002-2008, was originally charged with 11 counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct when he was arrested in July 2023.

He instead pleaded guilty to lesser charges last month, and attorneys agreed on a sentencing recommendation of 10 years. Prosecutors said Wednesday that 10 years in custody satisfies federal and state sentencing requirements.

Smith was linked to the crimes from a CashApp account registered in his name. He was using the account to send money to 10-, 11- and 14-year-old girls in exchange for naked photos and videos of themselves, court records say.

Investigators wrote in their reports that some of the images found on his devices were of 5-year-old girls being assaulted by men.

When police knocked on his door and asked if he knew why they were there with a search warrant, court records say he told them, “Yes, it’s probably from what I have been downloading.”

Smith has maintained he doesn’t know why he committed the crimes he did.

He told the judge on Wednesday he “stepped into the abyss” of downloading videos and images of young girls, and wished he “had a good answer.”

“I have agonized over this question during the 18 months since my arrest,” he said. “I have to come to grips with myself with the fact that those victims have a lifetime sentence for their victimization.”