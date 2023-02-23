AREA BRIEFS
Four people have applied for the magistrate judge vacancy in Lewis County.
Those who have applied for the position include:
Paige M. Nolta, primary contract public defender in Lewiston.
Zachary Pall, Lewis County prosecuting attorney in Nezperce.
Jay Q. Sturgell, Kootenai County court assistance officer in Coeur d’Alene.
Donald G. Terry, Bonner County deputy public defender in Sandpoint.
The Idaho Supreme Court will have a statewide attorney survey from Friday until March 10. The public can also make comments during that time at sjdc.isc.idaho.gov or by filling out a form available at the Nez Perce, Latah, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho county courthouses, according to a new release from the 2nd District Court trial administrator.
When the comment period is closed the Magistrates Commission of the Second Judicial District will identify candidates to be interviewed and release the interview date in Lewis County. The interviews are open to the public.
Three finalists set forMoscow school boss
The Moscow School District Board of Trustees narrowed down its list of finalists for the superintendent position to three.
The finalists are Shawn Tiegs, superintendent of the Nez Perce School District; Daniel Barker, director of federal programs at Anchorage School District in Alaska; and Brian Lee, principal of Orofino Junior-Senior High School.
“We are in the process of arranging for the three finalists to visit Moscow and planning the schedule for the candidates to interact with various stakeholder groups while they are here as well as the final interview with the Board of Trustees in executive session,” Moscow School Board Chairperson Ken Faunce said in a statement. “As soon as we have finalized that schedule, we will announce it.”
The chosen candidate will replace Greg Bailey, who is retiring this summer after 10 years with the Moscow School District.
The school board met in executive session last week to interview five semifinalists and determine the three finalists. The Idaho School Board Association has been assisting the Moscow School District with the candidate search.
Three injured in Tammany Creek crash
Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday on Tammany Creek Road.
Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and the Lewiston Fire Department responded at around 1:49 p.m. Tuesday at Tammany Creek Road and Sixth Street for an injury collision. When first responders arrived, they located a 1995 Saturn that was overturned after it left the roadway with three injured people who were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Allen Whitney, 26, of Lapwai, was treated and released. Sheldon Adair, 28, of Clarkston, and Hailey Benway, 25, of Post Falls, had serious injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. According to a nursing supervisor at St. Joe’s, Benway was in stable but critical condition Wednesday and Adair was not listed as a patient.
Speed is believed to be a factor but the incident is still under investigation. Idaho State Police also assisted with the crash.
Whitman County Veterans office put on pause
The Whitman County Commissioners announced Tuesday operations at the Whitman County Veterans Service Office have been paused.
Commissioner Art Swannack said operations are on pause because of personnel shortages — currently the office only has one veterans service officer. He said once the office increases its personnel, operations will resume.
The Whitman County Veterans Service Office was started last summer to help veterans access the benefits they are entitled to from serving the country. A part of the resources, the office takes requests for the Veterans Relief Fund to provide financial aid to veterans most in need.
Swannack said requests can still be submitted to the American Legion Post, however they require a veterans service officer to certify the applications. As some claims are left pending, Swannack said Spokane County and Walla Walla County may be able to help certify requests.
Swannack will meet with the Veterans Advisory Board on Friday to decide a path moving forward while operations are paused.
More information about the Whitman County Veterans Service Office is available by contacting the Veterans Advisory Board at (509) 397-6200. More information about the American Legion Post is at legion.org.