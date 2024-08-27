Four-day school weeks are now the norm

It was the biggest education bill of the 2024 session — a historic proposal.

House Bill 521 moved the state of Idaho into the business of building schools, in an unprecedented way. The $1.5 billion will help districts replace aging and overcrowded schools — in hopes of reducing K-12’s reliance on hard-to-pass local bond issues.

But HB 521 was no feel-good debate. That’s because the 30-page bill took aim at Idaho’s four-day school schedule, by affixing strings to the historic facilities payments.

Five-day schools would have been prohibited from switching to a four-day calendar. Existing four-day schools would have been required to meet new state requirements for classroom and teacher contract days.

Parents, teachers and administrators spoke out. And then won out.

Four-day advocates successfully pressured Gov. Brad Little and some of Idaho’s most powerful legislators, an outcome that might not have happened 15 years ago. With 76 of Idaho’s 115 school districts now on a four-day schedule, this once-novel education model has become prevalent.

And, perhaps, politically untouchable.

Of ‘blackmail,’ ‘garbage’ and ‘thug politics’

Skeptics used plenty of words to describe and decry HB 521 — and particularly its four-day schools language.

Blackmail. Ridiculous. Shortsighted. Garbage. Terrible. Horrible. Sneaky.

As HB 521 worked its way through the Legislature earlier this year, more than 200 Idahoans emailed Little and state superintendent Debbie Critchfield. Almost every email voiced opposition to the bill, or at least the four-day language.

The emails, obtained by Idaho Education News through public records requests, came largely from rural Eastern Idaho communities that have been on the four-day schedule for years. Many of these residents accused state leaders of trying to usurp local control, by holding state facilities dollars hostage.

Kory Kay — the principal of West Side High School in Dayton, a four-day school — called it “thug politics.”

Wrote Kay, “If it is the goal of the governor or the Legislature to eliminate the four-day school week, they should just come out and say it and do it.”

Regionalism and suspicion also rose to the surface. “A mandate from urban lawmakers on the other side of the state will not fit our local needs,” said Jennifer Housley, a teacher in the West Side district.

Others promised political payback.

“I’m not the biggest fan of yours after COVID,” Leah Gilbert of Preston said in an email to Little. “Put us on five-day weeks and you lose my vote altogether.”

Mary Lynn Evans, a math teacher and parent in the Blackfoot School District, sent Little a similar warning. “I voted for you, but if this passes I will not vote for you again.”

‘This definitely isn’t our … bill :)’

The Idaho School Boards Association wasn’t briefed ahead of time on the four-day schools language in HB 521.

But as soon as the trustees’ lobbyist read that section of the bill, she knew what was coming.

“I was not surprised at the pushback,” said Quinn Perry, the ISBA’s policy and government affairs director. “I knew that that was a bear that was being poked.”

It didn’t take long for some powerful people to distance themselves from the language in HB 521 — privately and publicly.

“This definitely isn’t our … bill :),” said Ryan Cantrell, Critchfield’s then-chief deputy, in a Feb. 22 email to Firth district superintendent Basil Morris.