Four farm workers appear to test positive for bird flu

Four agricultural workers in southeastern Washington have preliminarily tested positive for bird flu after working around an infected poultry flock at a commercial egg farm.

The cases, if confirmed, would be the first time people in Washington have contracted the virus since officials began tracking a notable rise of it in birds and other animals starting in the U.S. around 2022. Since then, upward of two dozen human cases have been detected across five other states — all but one tied to contact with infected animals.

Health officials emphasized that the four positive cases in Washington are “presumptive,” pending confirmation and analysis by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are still going through the ongoing investigation,” Dr. Umair Shah, Washington’s secretary of health, said during an online press conference on Sunday.

“At this time, we believe the individuals that we have gotten the results back have been exposed to infected poultry. We do not have evidence at this time of human-to-human spread. However, that is still part of our investigation,” Shah added.

The Washington farm workers who appear to have the virus have not been hospitalized, according to state and local health officials.

Dr. Steven Krager, the local health officer for Benton and Franklin counties, said the workers had shown signs of mild upper respiratory illness, including runny nose, sore throat, and mild cough, as well as conjunctivitis — often referred to as “pink eye.”

The outbreak at a commercial egg farm in Franklin County involves a flock of about 800,000 birds. It is the first bird flu incident at a commercial poultry farm this year.

Test results on Oct. 15 showed the poultry were infected with bird flu. Testing of people showing symptoms of the virus was arranged on Friday and results indicating that they were positive came back late Saturday, Krager said.

‘Evolving situation’

The type of bird flu that has been circulating in the U.S. is known formally as an H5 highly pathogenic avian influenza. This disease has caused outbreaks across the country in poultry, dairy cows, and various wildlife, including harbor seals in northwest Washington.

Risks to the general public are considered low, according to the CDC. So far, it’s people who spend time around animals that get the virus who are more likely to catch it.

But health officials are on alert for indications the disease is changing in a way that could allow for sustained person-to-person spread or more severe illness in humans. A leading concern is that the virus could mutate in ways that allow it to spread easily among people.

Between 2003 and April of this year, the World Health Organization recorded 889 cases and 463 deaths in 23 countries caused by the H5N1 bird flu virus.

“If we were to look at all avian influenza H5 infections reported since 2003, the case fatality rate is quite high, over 50%,” noted Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, the state Department of Health’s chief science officer.

“We’re not seeing that here. But that is something that would be very worrisome, and so severity of illness is something that we’ll want to monitor closely,” he said.

Shah said that 25 people had been tested so far as part of the response in Franklin County and that 12 tests had come back negative.