RIGGINS — Four members of a family died after their vehicle ended up in the Salmon River near Riggins on Saturday before being found by a fisherman, according to the Idaho County Coroner.
A family was reported overdue to their destination as they were traveling Saturday from Spokane, and their last known location was on top of the White Bird grade. Later that day, a fisherman located a vehicle upside down “in the water” north of Riggins, according to a Facebook post from the Idaho County Coroner.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the car crashed into the Salmon River. The wreck happened near milepost 199 on U.S. Highway 95, which is about 3 miles north of Riggins.
All the occupants succumbed to their injuries, including Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36; Dakota Miller, 17; Jack Miller, 10; and Delihia Miller, 8, all of Spokane. It was also confirmed that it was the missing family and their vehicle, according to the Facebook post.
Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, Riggins Ambulance and Dive Team and the Idaho Transportation Department all responded.
A Facebook post from the Riggins and Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance District stated that the crew calmly took to their stations and worked in the heat while the tragedy was handled. It also stated that a counselor is coming to Riggins to meet with the crew.
“This is normal protocol after a big incident to ensure everyone on the crew is processing what was experienced,” the Facebook post said.
An fundraising page has been established at bit.ly/3X13W5C to benefit Amberlynn Weber, who is the “life partner” of CJ Miller and the mother of the three children, according to the GoFundMe page. She wasn’t involved in the accident.
