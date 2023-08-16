Four Lewis-Clark State College employees received awards from the Career Technical Educators of Idaho, including two teaching awards along with professional and community service awards.

Rodney Farrington, associate professor in the hospitality management program, was the Region 2 Postsecondary Teacher of the Year. Magen Goforth, assistant professor in the hospitality management program, was the region’s New Teacher of the Year. Both received recognition for showing innovation in the classroom, commitment to students and improvement of LCSC and the community. Goforth is a former restaurant owner who began at LCSC in 2021 and Farrington has been at the college for seven years and in the hospitality industry for four decades, according to a news release from LCSC last week.

