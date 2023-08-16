Four Lewis-Clark State College employees received awards from the Career Technical Educators of Idaho, including two teaching awards along with professional and community service awards.
Rodney Farrington, associate professor in the hospitality management program, was the Region 2 Postsecondary Teacher of the Year. Magen Goforth, assistant professor in the hospitality management program, was the region’s New Teacher of the Year. Both received recognition for showing innovation in the classroom, commitment to students and improvement of LCSC and the community. Goforth is a former restaurant owner who began at LCSC in 2021 and Farrington has been at the college for seven years and in the hospitality industry for four decades, according to a news release from LCSC last week.
Liz Weldy was the Region 2 Counseling and Career Development Professional Award winner and Stephanie Lathrop was the Carl Perkins Community Service Award winner.
Weldy is the career technical education transition coordinator and Lathrop is the director of the LCSC Learning Resource Center. Weldy was recognized for her commitment to connecting students with opportunities for success, showing innovation in career development and advocating for career technical education for students. Lathrop was given an award that honors someone who has used career technical education to make an impact on the community and demonstrated leadership in programs and activities to promote student involvement in community service.