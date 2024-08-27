Four women challenge Idaho’s abortion ban in court

At 16 weeks pregnant, Rebecca Vincen-Brown received devastating news. Her fetus had multiple structural defects, including a dangling choroid plexus in the brain, a heart rotated on its axis, a horseshoe kidney, no detectable bladder or diaphragm, a displaced stomach, and missing digits on the right hand.

Her options were limited. She could continue the pregnancy, risking serious health complications like preeclampsia or hemorrhaging, face a miscarriage that might jeopardize her fertility, or seek an abortion.

Vincen-Brown chose an abortion, but Idaho’s strict abortion bans left her with no choice but to travel out of state for care. After the first day of the procedure, her pregnancy ended in the bathroom of a Portland hotel, where she gave birth to the fetus while her toddler was in the room next door.

On Tuesday, Vincen-Brown testified before Ada County Judge Jason Scott, sharing her experience as one of four women suing the state of Idaho over its strict abortion bans that forced her to seek care out of state.

“If it was in Idaho … I would have been able to get into the car first thing when I first started contracting, drove down to the hospital, been with the doctors whom I trusted, been in an environment that I knew,” Vincen-Brown told the court. “It would have been covered by health care that I had, and I wouldn’t have been giving birth while my two-year-old daughter was on the other side of the wall.”

The hearing marked the start of arguments in Adkins v. State of Idaho, a lawsuit filed in September 2023 by the Center for Reproductive Rights. The case represents four Idaho women denied abortions despite facing serious pregnancy complications, two Idaho physicians, and the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians, a medical association.

This lawsuit aims to clarify and broaden the medical exceptions to Idaho’s abortion bans, ensuring that physicians can provide necessary abortion care to protect a pregnant person’s health and safety, including in cases of fatal fetal diagnoses.

Center for Reproductive Rights, State of Idaho give opening statements

The first day included opening statements from both sides.

Gail Deady, an attorney with the Center for Reproductive Rights, said the outcome of this case has broader implications, as they represent not only the plaintiffs but also the hundreds of Idahoans who have been forced to travel out of state for abortion care.

Jim Craig, a division chief at the Idaho Office of the Attorney General, began his opening statement saying unborn children have a fundamental right to life.

“The evidence will show that every successful abortion results in the death of an unborn child,” Craig repeated throughout his opening statement. “Idaho has the right to protect those lives.”

Craig said there is no right to abortion in Idaho, and it doesn’t matter how much plaintiffs try to articulate that.

“They are relying on hypotheticals and speculation on what might happen to people,” he said.

Four women share how Idaho’s abortion ban impacted their pregnancies