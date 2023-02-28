The Lewiston City Council voted unanimously to ask residents to decide on a franchise fee from Avista, which will be used to fund construction, reconstruction and maintenance of city streets.

Mayor Dan Johnson presented the resolution to the council at its Monday meeting which will be placed on the May 16 ballot. The franchise fee can increase up to a 3% fee from Avista customers. The fee will need to be approved by a majority of the voters in the city of Lewiston.