Brendan Fraser, whose heart-rending performance in the film “The Whale” vivified the debut screenplay by Moscow-born and -raised playwright Samuel D. Hunter, won the Best Actor award Sunday night in the 95thAcademy Awards at Los Angeles.
Fraser's first Oscar further raised the profile of Hunter, who was an acclaimed but relatively little-known off-Broadway playwright in New York City before catching the attention of Darren Aronofsky, who went on to direct “The Whale” in close association with Hunter and others.
Hunter, who graduated from Moscow High School and has lived in Manhattan for two decades, adapted the “The Whale” screenplay from his 2012 play of the same name.
"It was written by Samuel D. Hunter, who is our lighthouse," Fraser said in a quavering voice during his acceptance speech.
"You laid your whale-sized hearts bare so that we could see in your souls," he said of "The Whale" creators, "like no one else could, and it is my honor to be named alongside you in this category."
The remark was followed by enthusiastic applause.
Also winning an Oscar were “The Whale” makeup artists Adrien Bdy, Judy Chen and Annemarie Bradley in the makeup and hairstyling category.
Hong Chau of “The Whale” was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, but the award went instead to Jamie Lee Curtis of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”