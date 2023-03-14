Brendan Fraser, whose heart-rending performance in the film “The Whale” vivified the debut screenplay of Moscow-born and -raised playwright Samuel D. Hunter, won the Best Actor award Sunday night in the 95th Academy Awards at Los Angeles.

Fraser’s first career Oscar further raised the profile of Hunter, who was an acclaimed but relatively little-known off-Broadway playwright in New York City before catching the attention of Darren Aronofsky, who went on to direct “The Whale” in close association with Hunter and others.

