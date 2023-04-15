As Washington’s homeless population grows and cities continue to clear encampments without enough available shelter beds, officials say more people have been moving onto state property where they have largely been able to stay undisturbed. Until now.

In 2022, the state began its Right of Way Safety Initiative, which closes encampments in areas around highways by providing shelter or housing to the estimated thousands of people living there. The Washington State Department of Transportation said people living near highways and onramps has resulted in accidents and deaths, though it hasn’t shown evidence of these incidents.