Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesMarch 18, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Keith Mahurin, 81, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston. Pastor Jim Wallace officiating. A reception to follow at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.

Wednesday

Lorissa K. Cook, 68, of Spring, Texas, and formerly of Lewiston — 2-3 p.m. celebration of life, Crosspoint Alliance Church 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.

Thursday

Dr. Edmund E. Tylutki, 98, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary 11 a.m. funeral Mass celebrated by Father Benjamin Onyemachi, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Concluding service and urn placement will take place immediately after the Mass at Moscow Cemetery. A luncheon reception will follow the grave site service at St. Mary’s Family Center.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Saturday

Irma Louise Swift Davis, 96, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral, Sprague Community Church, 204 W. Fourth St., Sprague, Wash. Vault interment will follow at the MacCabee Cemetery.

Elizabeth Q. South, 86, of Troy — 2 p.m. celebration of life, her home, 1021 Claypit Road, Troy. Please bring stories from her life. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Rick Wasem, 70, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, Mission Church, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston; overflow seating will be available by broadcast simultaneous with the service in the Sternwheeler Room at the Holiday Inn in Clarkston, 700 Port Drive. A celebration of life will follow immediately in the Conference Room at the Holiday Inn in Clarkston.

Sunday

Jennie (Kirby) McGregor, 74, of Pullman — 12:30 p.m. time of remembrance, United Church of Moscow, 123 W. First St., Moscow.

Related
ObituariesMar. 18
Deaths
ObituariesMar. 18
James Earl Palmer
ObituariesMar. 18
Maxine Mary Larson
ObituariesMar. 16
Jack O’Shaughnessy
Related
Dennis Brown Driscoll
ObituariesMar. 16
Dennis Brown Driscoll
Gary Lou Hartig
ObituariesMar. 16
Gary Lou Hartig
Donald Robert Schaff
ObituariesMar. 16
Donald Robert Schaff
Ruth Audrey Lightfoot
ObituariesMar. 16
Ruth Audrey Lightfoot
Ethel (Settles) Mores
ObituariesMar. 16
Ethel (Settles) Mores
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Keith Mahurin, 81
ObituariesMar. 15
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Keith Mahurin, 81
Dr. Edmund E. Tylutki
ObituariesMar. 15
Dr. Edmund E. Tylutki
Billy Nielson
ObituariesMar. 14
Billy Nielson
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy