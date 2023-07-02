Gag order issued in Kellogg killings

Majorjon Kaylor is escorted June 20 across the street to jail from the Shoshone County Courthouse after his first appearance in connection to a shooting that killed four people.

 Kathy Plonka/Spokesman-Review

A judge issued a nondissemination order, commonly known as a gag order, Friday in the quadruple homicide case on Father’s Day in Kellogg.

Attorneys involved in the case, including any representing witnesses and victims, are prohibited from making written or oral statements that would influence the outcome of the case, according to the order by Shoshone County Magistrate Judge Keisha Oxendine.