After Tuesday night’s special election in Oregon, the long-shot Greater Idaho Movement has claimed victory in 12 eastern Oregon counties despite results not being finalized as of Wednesday morning. The movement’s proposal calls for 14 full counties in eastern Oregon to move to Idaho, as well as the eastern side of a number of other counties in central Oregon.

Wallowa County, located in the northeast corner of the state and bordering both Idaho and Washington state, voted on the ballot question requiring county commissioners to discuss the possibility of moving the Idaho-Oregon state line westward.

