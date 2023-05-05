Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp

This illustration provided Caltech/IPAC by depicts a planet skimming the surface of its star. Astronomers reported their observations Wednesday, May 3, 2023, of what appears to be a gas giant at least the size of Jupiter being eaten by its star. The sun-like star had been puffing up with old age for eons and finally got so big that it engulfed the close-orbiting planet. (K. Miller, R. Hurt/Caltech/IPAC via AP)

 AP Uncredited

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet — not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp.

Astronomers on Wednesday reported their observations of what appeared to be a gas giant around the size of Jupiter or bigger being eaten by its star. The sun-like star had been puffing up with old age for eons and finally got so big that it engulfed the close-orbiting planet.

Tags

Recommended for you