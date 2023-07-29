Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Veterans Service Officer Lucky Gallego was recently honored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Gallego achieved All-American status as post commander.
A life member and commander of VFW Post 3520 in Grangeville, Gallego is one of only 854 VFW post commanders worldwide to earn the title of All-American commander. Post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs.
Gallego has served as Idaho County Veterans Service Officer since 2019, adding to his title of director of the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center at 318 E. Main St. He is a Marine Corps veteran who is on hand on a daily basis to meet with veterans and community members.
“I want to give back,” he said in an earlier interview. “I have expertise and skills that I believe are valuable and I want to share them.”
Gallego was born in Fort Yuma, Ariz., where he grew up on a tribal reservation. He is Ute and Hopi. He and his family later moved to rural Paramount, Calif., where his father worked for Anheuser-Busch. He entered the Marine Corps directly after graduating high school in 1977. Throughout his next 22 years in the service, he worked in public relations, as a correspondent photographer, military policeman, in recon and combat. He was involved in the conflicts in Grenada, Beirut, El Salvador and Desert Storm.
He worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, then went on to work for a locomotive manufacturer in Boise for 15 years before retiring.
Gallego is active in the local and state American Legion and the VFW and is a certified mental health first responder and veterans advocate. He also heads the local American Legion baseball program — a love he has fostered for many years.
“My father actually played for Cincinnati, and I played for a Triple-A farm team in Texas — but the Marine Corps called,” he smiled.
Gallego has one son, also a Marine, and one granddaughter.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Lankford conviction upheld
BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court affirmed the Second Judicial District Court’s 2019 judgment on Mark H. Lankford’s convictions for the 1983 murders of a couple from Texas.
Lankford, 67, has appealed his conviction for two first-degree murders three times. The first two trials in 1984 and 2008 had errors, and on his third retrial in 2019, he was convicted again of first-degree murder. Lankford appealed to the Supreme Court after the third trial, claiming the district court had made errors.
The charges against Lankford resulted from the June 21, 1983, murders of El Paso couple Marine Capt. Robert and Cheryl Bravence at their campsite near Santiam Creek in the Summit Flat area in Idaho County.
Lankford is incarcerated at Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino.
— Hannah Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
