Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

POMEROY — Garfield County Sheriff Drew Hyer’s recent decision to no longer provide activity reports to the Board of County Commissioners, and the alleged absence of Sheriff Hyer acknowledging responsibility for a 2022 jail cell death that resulted in a $2.5 million claim settlement against the county, which ultimately resulted in closure of the jail, has prompted Commissioner Larry Ledgerwood to go on record as having “no confidence” in Sheriff Hyer, Ledgerwood stated at Monday’s commissioner meeting.

“I spent a fair amount of time reflecting on Sheriff Hyer’s decision that he shared last week that he is no longer going to provide to the commissioner’s monthly activity reports,” Commissioner Ledgerwood said.

“The sheriff has never acknowledged any responsibility for the incident in the jail that resulted in a two and a half million-dollar settlement against Garfield County, and his lack of enforcement policy forced Garfield County to close its jail,” Ledgerwood said. On April 14, 2022, Kyle L. Lara, 36, was discovered dead by hanging in his jail cell. Lara was a non-convicted pre-trial detainee, and officials believe he had been deceased more than 18 hours when discovered.

Lara’s family filed a tort claim against Garfield County and reached a settlement on July 10, 2024, approved by the court on July 22, 2024.

After Ledgerwood made the statement of no confidence, there was no audible response from Hyer. “I feel like that needs to come out,” Ledgerwood continued. “We spent a great deal of time on this (city) contract. Wanted to have it done in August, but because of a lack of willingness to meet with us to talk over details, we couldn’t do that. Here we are two months later, just finally to talk about it.

“You can respond,” Chairperson Justin Dixon said after 17 seconds of silence. “You don’t have to respond. I know that’s a tough position to put you in.”

Hyer’s refusal to provide activity reports goes against long-accepted practice, Ledgerwood said. “Activity reports have been a standard practice since the city began contracting law enforcement services from Garfield County,” he said, “and the reports have been provided to the city council and the Garfield County Commissioners.

“Sheriff Hyer’s reasoning for not providing them anymore was ‘because all you do is question me about that.’ He also used to attend city council meetings in person to provide this report, but has not in recent months. Possibly the city council is questioning him,” Ledgerwood said.

“This, along with Sheriff Hyer has ignored our continual request for more communication over the last two years, and probably longer. He has deliberately avoided to meet with the commissioners for the entire month of July while we were wanting to discuss this contract so we are ready for the August 5 meeting.

According to Ledgerwood, closing the jail significantly reduced the overall duties of the sheriff and department staff. “Conservatively, 30% of the department’s workload disappeared with the closing of the jail,” he stated. “Some would argue that the jail is as much as 50% (of the sheriff’s office workload).

“Each of these issues is concerning; collectively, they are disturbing,” Ledgerwood continued. “For these reasons, I will vote against any sort of pay increase for the sheriff as we enter the budget season, and furthermore, I’m going on record to say I have no confidence in Drew Hyer as Garfield County Sheriff.”

In other business, commissioners announced three new appointees to the planning commission at their meeting Sept. 30, and heard public comment on planning commission perceptions, discussed the City of Pomeroy/Garfield County law enforcement contract, and passed a consulting agreement at their meeting Monday.

New members of the Garfield County planning commission appointed Sept. 30 were Kyler Lovgren, Tanner Cranor, and Wendi Watson. “Thanks, everybody, who applied to the position, who stepped up and showed interest, and congratulations to those appointed,” Commissioner Jim Nelson said. Commissioner Justin Dixon said the planning commission meetings are open to the public and meeting dates are published in the East Washingtonian.

At the Oct. 7 meeting, public comment was raised about concern of the appearance of corruption in the planning commission and rules of recuse for planning commissioners who stand to gain financially from decisions made. Carey Caruso brought forward her concern that had been cemented in conversations with her neighbors. “I urge the commission to ensure clear recusals from any discussions or decisions that involve a direct conflict of interest — whether due to appointees or their family members having financial or vested interests in the outcomes,” Caruso stated in a letter to the BOCC.

The commissioners continued discussion of the law enforcement contract with the city of Pomeroy. The discussion included patrol hours, current priorities for the city, and possible cooperation in the purchase and installation of lighted speed signs.

The BOCC signed a consulting agreement with Kevin Poole for on-call, as-needed work on county engineer projects. Poole will contract project-by-project and will work under Garfield County Engineer Shawn Turpin. The commissioners also signed an annual memorandum with Nez Perce County for juvenile detention services at the rate of $225 per day per person.

— Charlotte Baker and Naomi Scoggin, East Washingtonian (Pomeroy), Thursday

One of Pullman’s famous restaurants up for sale

PULLMAN — Cougar Country Drive-In has been a staple in the Pullman community for 51 years and Zoe Coffee and Kitchen has been for 19. Recently the owners of the restaurants put them up for sale.

According to Beasley Realty, Zoe’s is listed for $750,00 and Cougar Country Drive-In is listed for $1,200,000.

Beasley Realty owner Justin Cofer said everything inside the restaurants is for sale as well. This also comes with the rights to each brand of the restaurants.