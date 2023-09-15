If you go
What: Garfield County Fair and Rodeo
Time: Gates open at 7 a.m., buildings at 10 a.m., today through Sunday
Place: Garfield County Fairgrounds, 99 Fairgrounds Road, Pomeroy
Schedule: www.co.garfield.wa.us/fairrodeo
Cost: Kids in preschool and under are free; Kindergarteners through 12 year olds, $5, Adults, $8, and Seniors, $5. A three-day pass is available for $15.
Parade: 5:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Pomeroy
Cow-pie bingo, a cattle brand scavenger hunt and a pumpkin carving contest are among the new offerings at this year’s Garfield County Fair and Rodeo, which starts today in Pomeroy.
Volunteers, kids and parents have been working hard to provide visitors with a great weekend and lots of fun family activities, said Fair Board President Sara Lunsford. Harvest has ended and it’s time to celebrate.
“Our fair definitely has a sense of community and small-town feel,” Lunsford said Thursday. “It wouldn’t be possible without all of our volunteers. We’ve got a full bundle of people helping out.”
A wide variety of exhibits, ranging from homemade pies to homegrown pigs, will be on display, along with 4-H livestock showings, musicians, a camel and a clown. The theme for 2023 is “Barn in the USA,” so fair fans can expect to see a lot of red, white and blue as they stroll through the buildings. Vendors will be selling traditional fair food, plus several new items, including caramel apples, cotton candy and popcorn, said Fair Board Treasurer Monica Bartlow. Mexican food also has been added to the list.
“I think people should come to our fair because it’s fun and educational,” Bartlow said. “It really brings people together and is something the community looks forward to all year.”
Saturday will be filled with traditional activities, beginning with a cowboy breakfast at 6:30 a.m. at Spinners Hall. By the time that wraps up, the fairgrounds should be buzzing with action. The buildings close at 5 p.m. each day.
The annual livestock sale typically draws a large crowd at 4 p.m. Saturday, and a live band, “Rewind,” will be on hand to entertain folks from 8- 11 p.m. Cowboy church, a chicken scramble and another opportunity to tour the popular Eastern Washington Agricultural Museum are on Sunday’s agenda. The museum will be open throughout the fair. In addition, a horse show and 4-H games are planned for Sunday, along with the annual Pomeroy Pony Punchers Rodeo in the arena.
Contest winners will be announced at 3 p.m. in the arena.
Cattle brands will be displayed throughout the fairgrounds for a competitive scavenger hunt. Participants will be tasked with identifying the Garfield County families associated with each brand to win a prize.
A game known as cow-pie bingo also will make its debut at a cost of $20 per square. At 10 a.m. on Sunday, a cow will be let out to “select” the winner. “The first square he poops on wins $1,000,” Bartlow said. “Who knows how long that will take?”
