Izzy in her element

Mollie Slaybaugh, 4, of Pomeroy, shares a smile with Izzy the Camel at the Garfield County Fair in Pomeroy on Friday. According to the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad, or SPANA, camels have three sets of eyelids and two rows of eyelashes to protect their eyes from sand and are able to completely close their nostrils during sandstorms.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

If you go

What: Garfield County Fair and Rodeo

Recommended for you