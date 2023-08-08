The high cost of fuel in Washington is particularly noticeable for those living near the state’s border with Idaho.
Gas at a nonmembership station in Clarkston was selling for $4.39 per gallon Monday, compared to a low of $3.88 at Lewiston’s lowest-priced stations.
The difference could also be spotted on the Palouse, where the lowest price on the Washington side was $4.79 at Safeway in Pullman, compared to a low of $4.04 at a few stations in Moscow, according to gasbuddy.com.
The average price for fuel in Washington on Monday was $5 per gallon, according to AAA Idaho. That is the second most expensive average in the country, surpassed only by California ($5.07).
There is some debate over what has caused Washington’s high gas prices. The state legislature instituted a cap-and-trade program that took effect at the beginning of 2023; it requires polluters to buy allowances at state-run auctions to offset their carbon emissions.
Democrats and supporters of the program claim oil companies are excessively jacking up prices to pad profits and using cap-and-trade as an excuse, according to reporting from the Washington State Standard, a news website. On the other side of the debate, Republicans and industry-backed groups argue that rising prices are evidence the climate program is flawed, hurting consumers, and should be reworked.
The least expensive gas in Lewiston on Monday was $3.88 at Maverik, Circle K, Nomnom and Neighbor’s A1 Market, all located in the Orchards, according to gasbuddy.com. Costco in Clarkston was selling gas for $3.89 per gallon, but a membership card is required. The cost for gas at Nomnom on Bridge Street was $4.39.
In Moscow, the best price was $4.04 at several stations in town. In Pullman, drivers were paying 75 cents more per gallon.
The average price statewide in Idaho on Monday was $4.01 per gallon, which is the ninth-highest average in the country, according to AAA Idaho.