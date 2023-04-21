Residents of the state of Washington are paying some of the highest gas prices in the nation — though the pain at the pump isn’t quite as bad in Clarkston.
The average price for a gallon of gas in Washington earlier this week was $4.50, according to AAA, which was the fourth-highest average in the nation. The average in Idaho was $3.57.
In the border community of Lewiston and Clarkston, prices are a bit closer. The cheapest gas in Clarkston was $3.59 per gallon at Costco, according to gasbuddy.com, while Lewiston’s best rate was $3.48 at Exxon, Nomnom and Maverik in the Lewiston Orchards.
The Costco price was easily the cheapest in Clarkston, with most other stations being closer to $4 per gallon.
Idaho’s average price ranks 20th in the country. The most expensive gas is in California ($4.92) while the cheapest is in Mississippi ($3.17).
“High crude prices will give us grief for the foreseeable future, and as colder states like Idaho start thawing out, fuel demand will rise and increase the upward pressure on gas prices here,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a written news release. “We’ve been lucky so far, but pricey fill-ups are coming, and it’s a matter of when, not if.”
The price difference between states was more pronounced in the Spokane-Post Falls-Coeur d’Alene area, with Spokane drivers paying an average of $4.29 per gallon and drivers in Kootenai County paying $3.55 per gallon, according to the Spokesman-Review newspaper.
Washington residents were taking advantage of those lower prices at a Maverik gas station in State Line on Wednesday, where the price was $3.47.
Jim Dickson, who lives in Liberty Lake, said the prices in Washington are “outrageous.”
He stopped to fill up while shopping in Idaho. “It’s not big deal to come over here,” he said.
The upward trend was triggered when OPEC suddenly announced early this month that it would cut daily oil production by over a million barrels. Crude oil is now hovering near $80 per barrel.
“When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now.”
“I don’t like it, it’s ridiculous,” said Sergiy Gsema, who lives in Spokane and tries to top off in Idaho when passing through for work.
He said he used to work at an oil field in North Dakota. “I know we have enough oil for decades and decades,” he said.
Vlad Altukhov, who lives in Spokane and made a special trip to fill his tank, shrugged off the higher prices.
“It happens sometimes,” he said, “and sometimes you have to go to Idaho.”
The Washington state gas tax is 49.4 cents a gallon, while Idaho charges 34 cents.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts national gas prices will average about $3.50 throughout the summer season from April through September.
Barring any unexpected challenges, GasBuddy’s 2023 fuel outlook expects prices will return to normal seasonal fluctuations this year, rising in the spring and dropping after Labor Day into the fall.
Diesel fuel, meanwhile, has ticked down nationally while going up in Spokane.
The average diesel price in Spokane is $4.68, up 10 cents from a month ago. The national average is $4.20, which is down 10 cents from a month ago.