Although some in the community don’t agree with the Asotin-Anatone School District’s gender-inclusive policy, it will remain in place because the policy is a mandate from the state.

School District Superintendent Dale Bonfield said the policy has been in place for several years because of the state mandate. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction required school districts in Washington to adopt or amend policies that follow the Washington State School Directors’ Association’s “gender-inclusive schools” policy and procedure No. 3211/3211P, according to a notice sent to school districts and superintendents in December 2019. The policy was required to be in place by Jan. 31, 2020.