Hate, the next generation

Durham

SPOKANE — Winston Durham of Genesee is one of four Patriot Front members who have taken plea deals in the past week, and one member’s case was dismissed, after seven other members were convicted of conspiracy to riot in jury trials this summer.

The others who pleaded guilty to failure to obtain a parade permit were Josiah Buster, of Watauga, Texas; Dylan Corio, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Spencer Simpson, of Ellensburg.

