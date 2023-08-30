ASOTIN — The first day of school here got off to a memorable start Tuesday when the lights went out for at least three hours.
But teachers, administrators and students made the best of it with the help of flashlights, cellphones and ingenuity.
“The last day of school we had a flood, and the first day of school we had a power outage,” said Asotin High School Principal Brendan Johnson. “It’s crazy, but it’s actually a good lesson. We had to come together as a staff and it strengthened relationships because we all had to communicate and stay together. There’s no better way to come into the first day.”
Johnson said he’s a glass-half-full kind of person, and can point to silver linings in both situations.
Fortunately, the kitchen staff had all the meals prepared early Tuesday morning, so everyone got fed at lunchtime.
A flash flood in June caused $4.5 million in damage, but the school is getting some much needed upgrades, and there’s even some positives of waiting until Nov. 15 to use the main Wilcox gym for sporting events, he said.
Until then, sports will be played in the smaller Detrick Gym, which seats about 200 spectators.
“It’s going to be loud and chaotic and a great atmosphere,” Johnson said. “When we move back to Wilcox Gym, we’ll have a beautiful new floor, awesome graphics and new paint.”
Johnson joked that he’s going to be asking Supintendent Dale Bonfield to get out a day early from school in 2024 to make up for the two disruptive events in 2023.
Elementary School Principal Wes Nicholas said his staff adjusted to the unlit classrooms and kept things running smoothly.
Two of the new teachers on staff, Riley Hill in first grade and Thomas Weakland in second grade, had first days they’ll likely never forget.
Nicholas jokingly asked Hill if she felt like she was in the dark on opening day. She laughed and said she definitely did.
“Overall, it was a good experience,” Nicholas said, “and everyone seemed to adapt really well.”
The Asotin County Courthouse closed for the day shortly before 1 p.m.
Approximately 1,162 customers were without power in Lewiston after the Avista energy company reported an outage at 9:53 a.m. The cause of the outage was equipment failure, according to the Avista website.
After power was restored in Lewiston, another outage occurred on the other side of the river in Asotin County at 10:30 a.m. affecting 1,187 customers. The cause of the outage is under investigation and was restored about 1:15 p.m., according to the Avista website. The outage was in the area south of Swallows Nest, including most of Asotin.
