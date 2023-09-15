MOSCOW — It would be difficult to walk past Paxton Dorigo’s prized rabbits on display at the Latah County Fair and not do a double-take.

On Thursday, a small group gathered in front of one of the cages to marvel at Pele, a 20-pound Flemish Giant rabbit. Oblivious to his admirers, Pele rested while Dorigo added another ribbon to his collection of awards.

