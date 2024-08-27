Glacier, Yellowstone numbers are up

Glacier National Park welcomed a record number of visitors in September, according to visitation data released by the National Park Service last week.

More than 600,000 visitors passed through one of Glacier’s entrances during September, nearly 50,000 more than in 2023. So far in 2024, 3,001,595 people have visited the park, just the third time that number has eclipsed 3 million and a 9% increase over last year.

The boost in recreation visits followed the end of the vehicle reservation system that manages access to the popular destination and was in place until Labor Day Weekend.

“When vehicle reservation ended, the park still saw a high number of visitors. This includes all entrances of the park, but the most concentrated number of visitors were at the West Entrance, and the St. Mary Entrance. Both entrances had the highest numbers recorded with our current records going back 26 years,” Glacier spokesperson Autumn Sifuentes told the Daily Montanan.

“The vehicle reservation pilot was able to manage the larger number of visitors in September by allowing visitors without a vehicle reservation to explore the Apgar area, enter through the St. Mary Entrance, where the park is less congested, and go to Two Medicine. Allowing visitors to access Apgar and the St. Mary Entrance spread visitors throughout the park, instead of visitors primarily accessing the West Entrance.”

Glacier saw a substantial increase in visitation beginning in 2016, and park officials instigated the vehicle reservation system in 2020 as a pilot program. The reservation system has changed each year as officials have solicited feedback from visitors, concessionaires and local business owners, and different entrances and timeframes that require reservations have been tested in various iterations.

In 2024, the pilot program removed the St. Mary entrance on the park’s east side from the reservation system, and moved the check point to access Going-to-the-Sun Road on the west side past the Apgar Visitor Center, allowing visitors access to some park facilities and park shuttles without needing a reservation. Roughly half of the park’s visitors enter through the West Entrance.