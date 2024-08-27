Governor Clark Lewiston Guest

Announcement of the reappointment of M. Reese Hattabaugh, Grangeville, as member of the Idaho state public utilities commission for a term of six years and Jerome J. Day, Wallace, as member of the state board of education was made at Lewiston last night when Gov. Barzilla Clark reached the city on a tour of north Idaho en route to Moscow where he will attend a conference of engineers at a banquet tonight. Saturday he will return to Lewiston to inspect farm-to-market roads and proposed state highway improvement projects in which he is interested. The governor is accompanied by Mrs. Clark.

“One of the most gratifying efforts of my administration has been that of assisting in making possible the construction of the Lewiston-Clarkston interstate bridge,” said the governor last night while surrounded by a group of friends at the Lewis-Clark hotel. “The construction of the bridge was the only campaign promise I made and it is my hope that work will progress without delay. The span will provide an outlet for the Blue Mountain highway, for the eventual construction of the Lewis & Clark highway linking Lewiston with Montana and for other arterial routes leading out of Lewiston.

“The one project on which I am now devoting my attention in the Lewiston region is the opening of the Greer-Kamiah link. Three miles remain to be finished by the state highway department when the present contracts are completed and I have been assured by highway officials that this link will be opened in the shortest possible time. When this three miles of construction work has been completed, motor traffic will be provided a water grade from the Elk City and Dixie mining districts to market at Lewiston.”

En route to Lewiston from Boise the governor and Mrs. Clark stopped at Riggins Wednesday night to provide the state’s chief executive the opportunity of checking over realignment of the North & South highway in the vicinity of Whitebird and Riggins.

“Work is progressing satisfactorily on that stretch of highway and the crews have moved mountains of rock,” continued the governor. “The straightening and improvement of the road linking north and south Idaho is extremely important and I am pleased with the progress made. I have also inspected the work being done by WPA crews on the route down Graves creek to the Salmon river. That’s a beautiful canyon and workmen have completed an extremely difficult task in splendid manner, federal officials are now working out plans for completion of the stretch from the point where the Graves creek highway meets the Salmon river to the North & South highway above Whitebird.

“While returning from Moscow to Lewiston I expect to check over needed improvements of roads in the vicinity of Moscow, Kendrick, Juliaetta, Arrow and other points in which Lewiston and the tributary territory is interested. Farm-to-market roads are important and means of marketing agricultural products must be planned if we are to have a prosperous state.”

The governor was questioned closely by a representative of the Tribune regarding activities of the Ada county grand jury.