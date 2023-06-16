Governor, superintendent announce new history resource for Idaho schools

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and Gov. Brad Little announce a new history resource for Idaho schools Thursday in Boise.

 Idaho Education News

Gov. Brad Little and Superintendent Debbie Critchfield on Thursday announced a new history resource for Idaho schools, citing a need to combat a nationwide decline in history and civics scores.

“It’s more important than ever that Idaho children learn the facts about American history,” Little said. “Our students must learn about the roots of our country, how America became the great country that it is today and understand the hope and opportunity that exists for future generations of America.”