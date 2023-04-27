Grand marshals: ‘a big surprise’

2023 Asotin County Fair and Rodeo Grand Marshals Perry and Sandra Brott pose for a portrait in their official Grand Marshal jackets Wednesday in Asotin.

 Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune

ASOTIN — Perry and Sandra Brott are looking forward to their duties as grand marshals of the Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo this weekend.

The Asotin couple, who have lived along Snake River Road for 32 years, will be attending various events, including the cowboy barbecue Friday, the cowboy breakfast Saturday morning and riding in a buggy during Saturday’s parade on Second Street.

