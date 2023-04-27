Grand marshals: ‘a big surprise’

ASOTIN — Perry and Sandra Brott are looking forward to their duties as grand marshals of the Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo this weekend.
The Asotin couple, who have lived along Snake River Road for 32 years, will be attending various events, including the cowboy barbecue Friday, the cowboy breakfast Saturday morning and riding in a buggy during Saturday’s parade on Second Street.
Perry, 64, is a retired general contractor, and Sandra, 61, is an administrative assistant at Asotin Junior-Senior High School. They have two daughters, Jenna Lathrop, who teaches kindergarten at Asotin, and Randi Brott, of Clarkston. Their two grandkids are Guy, a sixth-grader, and Maddison, who is a freshman at Asotin.
When they were notified about the grand marshal duties, Perry and Sandra said they were surprised and honored. They have deep roots in the April events through their service on the fair board, sales committee and as 4-H leaders.
“I thought it was great when they called,” Perry said. “It was a big surprise.”
Sandra has been in the parade before. She was a fair princess in 1979 and has many fond memories of representing the community throughout the region.
“The fair is a chance for people to reconnect,” she said. “It brings people back into the community, and I think there’s something to be said for tradition.”
The Brotts, who have been married for 43 years, enjoy watching the kids showcase their hard work and plan to be in the bleachers for the livestock show and when the local youngsters compete in the rodeo Sunday.
“The fair is one of the biggest events of the year in Asotin County,” Perry said. “I think we have one of the best livestock sales in the state.”
The 2023 grand marshals are hoping to see a good turnout for the time-honored event. Second Street will likely be filled with spectators for the parade, and the exhibits — rodeo and livestock sale are typically big draws. As an added bonus, sunshine is in the forecast this weekend.
“I’m really looking forward to catching up with family and friends,” Sandra said.
The carnival rides in downtown Asotin start this afternoon and will continue through the weekend. Gates open at the fairgrounds at 9 a.m. Friday.
