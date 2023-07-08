Ecclesiastes 3:11 says that God has put eternity into every man’s heart. For the purpose of this article, I will suggest that when He did that, He created a God hole in every man’s heart. Many will spend a lifetime trying to fill this God hole with the things of the world, all to no avail. Recently, the Lord showed me how that played out in my life. I saw myself walking up a deep canyon. As I walked, I started noticing many different draws coming down into the canyon.
At 12 years of age, I walked up the draw that leads to alcoholism. In the years to come, that draw led me to many more destructive draws. Draws that made my canyon dark and even deeper. Psalm 7:15 pretty much tells what I had done: “He made a pit and dug it out, and has fallen into the ditch which he made.” I spent a lot of years in that canyon. I just knew that one of these draws would eventually fill the empty void inside me. Then the day came when I realized I was in a box canyon. No draws to the left or right, no turning around, and a very high wall in front of me. I had come to the end, and I was totally boxed in. That is when I began to cry out to the Lord.
Psa 18:6: “In my distress I called upon the Lord, and cried out to my God…” Lam 3:55: “I called on Your name, O Lord, from the lowest pit.”
Here is how the Lord responded to that cry: Psa 40:2: “He also brought me up out of a horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock. …” Of course, we know that Jesus Christ is the rock his feet were set upon. What a great picture! Jesus is the only one who could have brought me out of that deep canyon.
I now know, the canyon the Lord brought me out of was Hell’s canyon. Isn’t it ironic, here in the valley, we aren’t too far from Hell’s canyon. As a matter of fact, we live close to Hell’s Gate. All the years I was in Hell’s canyon, I was trying to find something to fill the God hole inside me. What I found was emptiness and despair. I now know that God is the ONLY one who could fill that hole. Here is where I need to be the evangelist that I am.
There are so many people in the world today working their way up Hell’s canyon. They are trying the different draws of success: money, title, sex, alcohol, drugs, fame and fortune — you name it. They feel, if they can just put enough worldly things inside them, they can fill that empty void. Oh, for a while they will find happiness, but it is only fleeting. Solomon described it this way: Ecc 1:14: “I have seen all the works that are done under the sun; and indeed, all is vanity and grasping for the wind.” Did you ever try to grasp the wind?
The result of years of grasping for the wind, will be: They will find themselves boxed in at the end of Hell’s canyon, just like I did. Where do you think a canyon with this name would lead? The bad news is, this canyon leads straight to hell. The good news is when you put your faith in Jesus, He will take you out of Hell’s canyon, and give you eternal life with Him in what I would like to call the “Grand Canyon.”
The Bible puts it this way, “The Kingdom of God.” Heaven itself! Eternal life! The decision is yours. The great news is, the Lord doesn’t make it that hard to switch canyons. Listen to what Rom 10:9 says: “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” Make that decision and get out of Hell’s canyon today. 2nd Cor 6:2: “Behold, NOW is the accepted time; behold, NOW is the day of salvation.”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.