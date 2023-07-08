Ecclesiastes 3:11 says that God has put eternity into every man’s heart. For the purpose of this article, I will suggest that when He did that, He created a God hole in every man’s heart. Many will spend a lifetime trying to fill this God hole with the things of the world, all to no avail. Recently, the Lord showed me how that played out in my life. I saw myself walking up a deep canyon. As I walked, I started noticing many different draws coming down into the canyon.

At 12 years of age, I walked up the draw that leads to alcoholism. In the years to come, that draw led me to many more destructive draws. Draws that made my canyon dark and even deeper. Psalm 7:15 pretty much tells what I had done: “He made a pit and dug it out, and has fallen into the ditch which he made.” I spent a lot of years in that canyon. I just knew that one of these draws would eventually fill the empty void inside me. Then the day came when I realized I was in a box canyon. No draws to the left or right, no turning around, and a very high wall in front of me. I had come to the end, and I was totally boxed in. That is when I began to cry out to the Lord.

