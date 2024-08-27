Greater Idaho group courts Trump support

The leaders of the Greater Idaho movement have asked President-elect Donald Trump to support their efforts to have counties in eastern Oregon join Idaho — a state they say is more in tune with them politically, economically and culturally.

“Unlike typical politicians, you have a unique ability as a practical problem-solver to get things done, and your support can bring a peaceful resolution to Oregon’s long-standing east-west divide,” the three leaders said in a Dec. 4 letter to Trump.

Matt McCaw, the executive director of Citizens for Greater Idaho, said Thursday morning that the group has not yet received a response from Trump.

“It takes time for these things to filter through, but we are hopeful that somebody from the administration will reach out to us and pick this up,” McCaw said. “This is an idea whose time has come.”

The letter also was signed by Mike McCarter, president of Citizens for Greater Idaho, and Sandie Gilson, the vice president.

Trump’s background in business and not politics is an advantage, McCaw said: “He’s a businessperson, he’s a problem-solver. He’s shown that he’s been open to outside-the-box thinking. And we think that this is a perfect fit.”

Over the last four years, voters in 13 eastern Oregon counties have passed initiatives requiring county commissioners to meet regularly to discuss the merits of moving the Oregon-Idaho border so that the counties are part of Idaho.

McCaw said a meeting with Trump or a surrogate would allow the Greater Idaho officials to bring the administration up to speed on the movement. And after that, he said, “what we would hope is that the administration could help get the state of Oregon to the negotiating table.”

“The people of eastern Oregon want this to happen,” McCaw said. “The people of Idaho want this to happen.”