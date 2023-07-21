Jan Mellinger and her husband, Kevin Mellinger, have lived in the same house for almost 30 years of their 45-year marriage.
Her career at Northwest Fourslide spans more than 30 years and he worked at the same company for roughly three decades.
Jan Mellinger and her husband, Kevin Mellinger, have lived in the same house for almost 30 years of their 45-year marriage.
Her career at Northwest Fourslide spans more than 30 years and he worked at the same company for roughly three decades.
Their company broke ground Thursday on a 43,000-square-foot plant in North Lewiston, near the city’s transfer station. The building is expected to be done in 2024 and allow Northwest Fourslide to relocate to Lewiston from Tualatin, Ore., in the Portland area.
The Mellingers looked all over, but the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley was the place that felt like home, she said.
“We’re kind of somewhat boring and stable people,” Jan Mellinger said. “Here we take this huge risk. For us it’s a risk, but we’ve weighed all the pros and cons. ... We would not come here if it was a risk that we thought would hurt us financially.”
The precision metal stamping and wireform manufacturer makes parts that go into a multitude of goods, including products manufactured by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and items in the medical and military sectors.
The Mellingers acquired the company from a nephew of the founder who didn’t have interest in operating it after he inherited it.
“We see our employees as family,” Jan Mellinger said. “Without our employees, we can’t ship one part. We can’t make one cent.”
They were thinking of their employees when they purchased the 6-acre site near the city of Lewiston’s transfer station overlooking the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers, she said.
The Mellingers intend to be here and work the rest of their lives, she said.
“(If) our employees are going to be here and work the hours that they work, we should make it so it’s nice, so that when they go to lunch they can look out over this beautiful, beautiful valley,” Jan Mellinger said.
The effort to bring Northwest Fourslide to Lewiston was led by Valley Vision, a not-for-profit economic development group supported by public and private dollars
Scott Corbitt was its president and CEO at the time before becoming the general manager of the Port of Lewiston.
Members of the Mellinger family, Corbitt, other individuals in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and Idaho state leaders met a number of times starting in early 2021 before Northwest Fourslide announced its selection of Lewiston last year.
“The Mellingers were doing their due diligence as they should,” Corbitt said. “They’re a very, very conscientious company.”
At various times during the process, Corbitt would send them pictures of his day. Among them were photographs of the Avista NAIA World Series and sunsets on the levee when he was running.
“This community sells itself,” said Troy Ledgerwood, chairman of Valley Vision. “Once we were able to get the family here to see what the L-C valley has to offer, to experience first-hand this community, we knew that the other locations being considered didn’t have a chance.”
Throughout the process, the Mellingers felt God leading them to reach the right decision, said Jan Mellinger, who concluded with a blessing.
“Thank you Lord for this wonderful day,” she said. “We just thank you that every step of the way you’ve been with us. You’ve guided us. You’ve stopped us. You started us. Lord, we just ask that you bless this property. Bless this business. Bless every person that is here with us today.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.