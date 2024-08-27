Grumbles from Mt. Adams, but no eruption expected

Six low-intensity earthquakes rumbled beneath Mount Adams during September, according to the U.S. Geological Survey Cascades Volcano Observatory.

That’s an unusual amount of seismic activity at the 12,276-foot volcano in southwestern Washington, marking the most earthquakes at the mountain in a month since monitoring began there in 1982. Even so, officials say there’s no imminent eruption threat. Mount Adams last erupted between 3,800 and 7,600 years ago.

The recent quakes were between the magnitudes of 0.9 to 2.0. Holly Weiss-Racine, a geologist with the Volcano Observatory, described them as “extremely small” and said people in the area wouldn’t have felt them. Typically the mountain sees about one earthquake every two or three years. Weiss-Racine said the September increase was “interesting” but “nothing meaningful.”

She explained that there are multiple indicators that a volcano might be “starting to wake back up” or going into a “period of unrest.” These include a large increase in earthquakes, ground deformation, and a surge in gas emissions.

“Right now, we’re not seeing any of those things,” Weiss-Racine added during an interview on Friday. “We’re just seeing these six earthquakes.”

Volcanoes can have a wide variety of background activity, including earthquakes. Mount Rainier, for instance, might have a couple of small earthquakes a day.