A jury found James R. Brashear guilty of voluntary manslaughter Friday afternoon after eight hours of deliberation.

Brashear, 69, of Winchester, had been charged with first-degree murder, but the jury opted to find him guilty of voluntary manslaughter. Members of the jury had a series of convictions to choose from as part of their jury instructions, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.

