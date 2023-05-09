Hailstones of various sizes descend as a pickup truck moves down Main Street past Locomotive Park on Monday in Lewiston. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley was hit by a brief but intense hailstorm Monday afternoon, which also included thunder and lightning.
August Frank/Tribune
Tyson Fieder, with the city of Lewiston, prepares to unclog a drain at Brackenbury Square on Monday in downtown Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
A car moves past Locomotive Park on Monday as a hailstorm moves over Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Hail piles up on the side of the road Monday in Lewiston.
