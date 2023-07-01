A quick look at what’s going on in our region during the Fourth of July weekend:
• The Radials N’ Rivers Fly-In is scheduled for TODAY at Hillcrest Aircraft at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. The gates are open from 7 A.M. TO 6 P.M. Attendees are encouraged to park in a lot south of the airport off Southport Avenue and take the event shuttle. An event ticket is required to use the shuttle. Tickets cost $10 in advance at bit.ly/46xFj4U, and cost $12 at the gate. Admission for veterans and children younger than 12 is free.
• The P1FCU Star Spangled Celebration is scheduled for 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at Pioneer Park in Lewiston. There will be music, games and food vendors. There is no cost to attend.
• The Thunder in the Mountains Weekend starts at NOON TODAY in Elk River. There will be a hamburger and hot dog fundraiser from the fire department, live music and a fireworks show at dusk.
• Grangeville’s Border Days runs from TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY with events all four days. There will be rodeos at 6 P.M. TODAY, SUNDAY and MONDAY; the Super Egg Toss and street games at 9 A.M. SUNDAY, MONDAY and TUESDAY; and parades at 2 P.M. SUNDAY, MONDAY and TUESDAY. A fireworks show is scheduled for 10 P.M. TUESDAY at the Grangeville High football field.
• The Johnson Fourth of July Parade is set for 10 A.M. TUESDAY at the unincorporated Whitman County town about 10 miles south of Pullman. Participation is open to all who choose to dress up, bring a float or cobble together an impromptu marching band.
• The Latah County Fourth of July Parade is planned for 10 A.M. TUESDAY along Moscow’s Main Street. The parade, which made its debut last year, is organized by Advance Idaho, a local development group, and is not affiliated with Latah County. The theme this year is American Heritage.
• The Lewis Clark Community Band concert is set for 3-4:30 P.M. TUESDAY at Pioneer Park in Lewiston. There is no cost to attend.
• The Pullman Fourth of July event starts at 5 P.M. TUESDAY at Sunnyside Park. The free event, hosted by the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, will feature live music, food from Timber at the Lumberyard and fireworks.
• The Community Spirit Fireworks show will start at 10 P.M. TUESDAY. The fireworks will be launched near Clarkston’s Adams Field but are viewable from most spots in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Adams Field will be closed to spectators. Music to accompany the show will be played on FM stations 106.9, 93.1, 105.1, 95.5 or 96.5.
