Lewiston Orthopedics, in conjunction with Valley Medical Center, is offering free sports physicals for local student-athletes entering grades sixth through college from 5-7 P.M. TODAY at Valley Medical Center, 2315 Eighth St., Lewiston. Well-child checks and/or immunizations can be completed at the same time. The event will be held in the pediatric department. Participants must download, print and complete the forms found on their school website and bring them to the sports physical event. An adult must be present with their student. Participants must wear shorts and a T-shirt. If a participant wears glasses or contacts, they are required to wear them to the sports physical.
Stand in Solidarity event planned tonight in Lewiston
The Stand in Solidarity event, planned by Chroma LCV, is part of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, and is scheduled for 7-8 TONIGHT at Brackenbury Square in downtown Lewiston. Organizers say it will be a peaceful, all-ages gathering, and those who participate are asked to keep their language and signage appropriate for all ages. Speakers will address the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that has come forward in parts of the country.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.