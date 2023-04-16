A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Repair Cafe open for business this afternoon at Moscow
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 1:18 am
The Repair Cafe will be open from 1-4 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteer experts will help visitors repair books, bicycles, clothing, textiles, jewelry, small appliances and more. Gluing stations will be set up. Knife sharpening will be available. Light refreshments will be provided. Attendees bring items at own risk with no guarantee that they will be fully repaired. The event is free and funded by the Friends of the Moscow Public Library. More information is available from coordinator Jackie Carter at (208) 882-3925.
Photo Edition 101 class offered at Asotin County Library
A Photo Editing 101 class will be offered from 6-8 P.M. MONDAY at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. It is a free class, and will also take place Tuesday, Wednesday, and April 24 and 25. Laptops will be provided and basic computer skills are helpful. Registration is preferred but not required. More details are available at bit.ly/41czS8n.
