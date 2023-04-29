The Asotin County Fair continues TODAY with several events, including the Cowboy Breakfast from 6-9 A.M. and the parade on Second Street in Asotin at 10 A.M.
Plant sale planned at Clarkston
The Clarkston Community Garden will hold its annual plant sale from 8 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY in the Clarkston Albertson’s parking lot in front of JoAnn’s.
Seaport River Run afoot this morning
The 45th annual Seaport River Run begins at 10 A.M. TODAY, with both the short and long courses starting at Swallows Nest Park in Clarkston. The line formation starts at 9:40 A.M. Those who want to register this morning may do so before 8:40 A.M. at the Swallows Nest Park shelter, and must pay cash or check only.
Bluegrass concert planned tonight at LCSC theater
The Valley Bluegrass Stage is scheduled for 7-10 TONIGHT at the Silverthone Theatre on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. The bands that will play are Wanigan, Heartbreak Pass and The Brad Keeler Trio. Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for seniors 60 and older and free for children 15 and younger with a paying adult. Tickets can be purchased at lewisclarkbluegrass.com or at the door.
