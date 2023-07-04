A quick look at what’s going on in our region on the Fourth of July:
——————
• Grangeville’s Border Days wraps up TODAY. The Super Egg Toss and street games are scheduled for 9 A.M.; a parade at 2 P.M.; and a fireworks show at 10 P.M. at the Grangeville High football field.
• The Johnson Fourth of July Parade is set for 10 A.M. TODAY at the unincorporated Whitman County town about 10 miles south of Pullman. Participation is open to all who choose to dress up, bring a float or cobble together an impromptu marching band.
• The Latah County Fourth of July Parade is planned for 10 A.M. TODAY along Moscow’s Main Street. The parade, which made its debut last year, is organized by Advance Idaho, a local development group, and is not affiliated with Latah County. The theme this year is American Heritage.
• The Lewis Clark Community Band concert is set for 3-4:30 P.M. TODAY at Pioneer Park in Lewiston. There is no cost to attend.
• The Pullman Fourth of July event starts at 5 P.M. TODAY at Sunnyside Park. The free event, hosted by the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, will feature live music, food from Timber at the Lumberyard and fireworks.
• The Community Spirit Fireworks show will start at 10 P.M. TODAY. The fireworks will be launched near Clarkston’s Adams Field but are viewable from most spots in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Adams Field will be closed to spectators. Music to accompany the show will be played on FM stations 106.9, 93.1, 105.1, 95.5 or 96.5.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.