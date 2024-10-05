Sections
NorthwestOctober 5, 2024
Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

L-C Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch opens today

The L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch opens TODAY at 2200 8th Ave., in Lewiston, with daily hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 31. The pumpkin patch will feature more than 3,000 pumpkins, kids’ activities, games, photo opportunities and special weekend events. More information is available at pumpkin patchlcv.org.

Clearwater Grange Chili Feed planned for this afternoon

The Clearwater Grange Chili Feed is set for 4-7 P.M. TODAY at the Grange Hall, 168 Main St., in Clearwater. The chili feed is a fundraiser for maintenance of the grange hall, with donations being accepted for meals. There will be several kinds of chili, cornbread, desserts and beverages. The Elk City Wagon Road Museum will also be open, and a silent auction will be held.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

