Happenings

L-C Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch opens today

The L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch opens TODAY at 2200 8th Ave., in Lewiston, with daily hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 31. The pumpkin patch will feature more than 3,000 pumpkins, kids’ activities, games, photo opportunities and special weekend events. More information is available at pumpkin patchlcv.org.