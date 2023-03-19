Third time was the charm for Navtaj Singh to earn his second spelling bee win.

The sixth grader from Lincoln Middle School in Pullman went head-to-head for 10 rounds with Nya Bonner, an eighth grader from Timberline High School in Weippe-Pierce. There were three times where Bonner incorrectly spelled a word to open up the chance for Singh to win. But twice, Singh too misspelled the word and the round started over, until his third try, spelling “clearance” correctly for the win at the 37th Annual Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College