Longtime Idaho politician Phil Batt, who served as governor from 1995-99, died Saturday on his 96th birthday, according to a statement from Gov. Brad Little.

“Governor Phil Batt was the epitome of a public servant, having served as Governor, Lt. Governor and Senator. His legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights leadership, determined fiscal conservatism, and enduring love of Idaho,” Little said, noting that he was ordering flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Batt.