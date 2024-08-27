Alleging Idaho’s long-critiqued public defense system has worsened despite the state’s reform effort, the ACLU of Idaho asked the Idaho Supreme Court to intervene.

Following the ACLU of Idaho’s 2015 lawsuit that alleged Idaho’s public defense system violated low-income people’s right to counsel guaranteed under the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, Idaho passed a law to centralize county-level public defenders into a statewide agency, called the Office of the State Public Defender.

In October, Idaho officially transferred public defense from Idaho’s 44 counties to that agency.

Since then, some public defenders quit, citing new pay cuts; an Owyhee County judge ordered the new public defender agency head, Eric Fredericksen, to appear in court to explain why the rural county near Boise had two hearings without a public defender present; and the Idaho Supreme Court required the State Public Defender’s Office to pay for appeal transcripts.

Citing statements in court and written testimony from attorneys and people deemed legally indigent, ACLU of Idaho alleges in its Dec. 23 emergency motion that mass resignations have left public defenders with large workloads and that “countless indigent defendants have appeared in courts” across Idaho without representation from the State Public Defender’s Office, and that some “struggled for weeks, if not months, to have any communication with their counsel.”

ACLU of Idaho asked the Idaho Supreme Court to order the state to release from custody legally indigent people who haven’t communicated with attorneys within seven days of a public defense agency appointment, or if attorneys for them haven’t appeared to assist at bond arguments, preliminary hearings, trials, or sentencings.

“Idaho’s public defense system is headed for a disaster that was not just predictable, but actually predicted,” attorneys for ACLU of Idaho write in the motion. “… Because the executive and legislative branches have repeatedly failed to quell the crisis, it will persist if the judiciary does not intervene.”

ACLU of Idaho asks court to require regular updates on State Public Defender’s Office

ACLU also asked the court to rule in an injunction that Idaho must create and implement a plan to remedy its alleged constitutional violations; to remand the case to district court to appoint an independent monitor to oversee Idaho’s progress; and asked the court to require weekly, monthly and quarterly reports by the Idaho State Public Defender’s Office.