Headgate Park headed for auction block

A photo captured with a drone in May 2022 shows Headgates Park, located 8 miles southwest of the Asotin on Asotin Creek Road.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune file

ASOTIN — After listening to about a dozen objections, Asotin County officials voted 3-0 Monday night to sell Headgate Park to the highest bidder.

The parcel, 8 miles south of Asotin, has been appraised at $360,000, which will be the minimum bid requirement for the 28.7 acres along Asotin Creek Road.