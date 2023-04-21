The 26th annual Palouse Family Fair is ready to return to Pullman from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Pullman City Playfield, 820 SE South St., in Pullman. The fair is organized by the Palouse Alliance for Healthy People and brings together a variety of organizations from across the Palouse to one place for families to find.
The fair is free to attend and activities are planned throughout the afternoon. Christine Oakley, the chairperson of the alliance, said the fair was started as a way to bring health and human services to the community in a fun way. There will be between 30 and 40 organizations present.
“The core goal of the family fair has always been helping families find resources in the community,” Oakley said.
At the fair attendees can participate in the annual walk or roll at 1:30 p.m. at the playfield. Everyone who completes the lap around the playfield will receive a shirt, Oakley said.
“The added goal is inclusion of all families and all abilities” Oakley said.
The Disability Action Center will have a wheelchair obstacle course for attendees. There will be yoga, and the Palouse Area Robotics team will have its robot available for demonstrations. Oakley said the CHAS Health Mobile Clinic will be at the fair, along with Pullman Regional Hospital.
Other organizations involved include Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse, the library and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Oakley said the fair has evolved over the years, from its start 26 years ago. The fair was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In 2021 Oakley said it was a drive-through event, and organizations would add materials to a to-go bag.
This year the fair will again be in-person and Oakley said it is outside, so all attendees can feel comfortable attending.
“It’s a community organization-grounded event,” Oakley said.