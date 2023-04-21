The 26th annual Palouse Family Fair is ready to return to Pullman from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Pullman City Playfield, 820 SE South St., in Pullman. The fair is organized by the Palouse Alliance for Healthy People and brings together a variety of organizations from across the Palouse to one place for families to find.

The fair is free to attend and activities are planned throughout the afternoon. Christine Oakley, the chairperson of the alliance, said the fair was started as a way to bring health and human services to the community in a fun way. There will be between 30 and 40 organizations present.

Tags

Recommended for you